Dr. Jose Diaz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jourdanton, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Francisco Marroquin, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Heart and Vascular Institute of Texas1808 E State Highway 97, Jourdanton, TX 78026 Directions (210) 223-7500
Heart and Vascular Institute of Texas215 N San Saba Ste 604, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 223-7500
Heart and Vascular Institute of Texas926 Brooklyn Ave Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 223-7500
Heart Consultants of San Antonio343 W Houston St Ste 211, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 229-1980
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
the number 210 229-1980 recording saying this is not a working number how can Dr Widman be reached for an appointment call me at 210 387-3581 for better number paula Haley haleypaula@att.net
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- TTU Hlth Scis Ctr
- Universidad Francisco Marroquin, Facultad De Medicina
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diaz speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.