Dr. Diaz Pimentel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jose Diaz Pimentel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Diaz Pimentel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL.
Dr. Diaz Pimentel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Neurology Institute5441 N University Dr Ste 101, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Directions (954) 803-9002
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diaz Pimentel?
Excellent for the treatment of Headaches/ migraines
About Dr. Jose Diaz Pimentel, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1659520724
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz Pimentel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz Pimentel works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz Pimentel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz Pimentel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz Pimentel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz Pimentel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.