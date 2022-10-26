Overview

Dr. Jose Diaz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Diaz works at Pulmonary Group Of Central Fl in Leesburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.