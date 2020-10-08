See All Neurologists in Katy, TX
Overview

Dr. Jose Diaz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Katy, TX. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Diaz works at Southwest Orthopedic Group in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jose M Diaz MD PA
    507 Park Grove Dr, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 206-2127

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Life
    • Pyramid Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 08, 2020
    All employees go out of their way for us. They are all kind and considerate and compassionate.
    — Oct 08, 2020
    About Dr. Jose Diaz, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194721480
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diaz works at Southwest Orthopedic Group in Katy, TX. View the full address on Dr. Diaz’s profile.

    Dr. Diaz has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

