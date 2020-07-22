Dr. De Olazabal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jose De Olazabal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose De Olazabal, MD is a Pulmonologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Cayetano Heredia U Peruana and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. De Olazabal works at
Locations
Olazabal Jose R De MD3400 Burns Rd Ste 201, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 694-1101
Jupiter Medical Center1210 S Old Dixie Hwy, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 263-2234
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr De Olazabal (Sr) for a little over two years now. He is really the best sleep doctor that I've been to; very professional, knowledgable, current on new procedures, and takes the time to listen to me. Most important, he is extremely thorough when it comes to planning and managing your treatment. I highly recommend this doctor for any Sleep or Pulminary disorders.
About Dr. Jose De Olazabal, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497779706
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- St Marys Hosp
- New Brunswick Affil Hosps
- Cayetano Heredia U Peruana
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
