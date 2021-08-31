Overview

Dr. Jose Delgado, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.



Dr. Delgado works at Boulder Medical Center in Boulder, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.