Dr. Jose Del Giudice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Giudice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Del Giudice, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Del Giudice, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Del Giudice works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arthritis & Osteoporosis Associates Llp5220 80th St, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 771-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Del Giudice?
Best Dr by far. Has given my husband hope with a terrible form of psoriatic arthritis. This Dr is one of a kind. Huge heart. We drive from Kermit to lubbock, way worth the drive!
About Dr. Jose Del Giudice, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English, French
- 1962484832
Education & Certifications
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Del Giudice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Del Giudice accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Del Giudice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Del Giudice works at
Dr. Del Giudice has seen patients for Arthritis, Low Back Pain and Sjögren's Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Giudice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Del Giudice speaks French.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Giudice. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Giudice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Giudice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Giudice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.