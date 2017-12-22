Dr. Deborja has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jose Deborja, DPM
Dr. Jose Deborja, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Chesapeake Family Foot Care PA, 611 Dutchmans Ln Ste C, Easton, MD 21601
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I had an excellent experience with Dr Deborja who promptly treated in grown toe nails. He was kind, very professional and caring. His staff was very friendly and efficient. I would highly recommend Dr Deborja.
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1669446282
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Deborja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Deborja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Deborja works at
Dr. Deborja has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deborja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deborja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deborja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.