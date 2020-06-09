Dr. Jose De Ocampo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Ocampo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose De Ocampo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose De Ocampo, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist (Psychiatry & Neurology) in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Hospital
Dr. De Ocampo works at
Locations
Amdx Ltd Dba Neurodiagnostic Labs2423 W Dunlap Ave Ste 175, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Directions (602) 424-4450
Jdoc LLC10210 N 92nd St Ste 302, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 718-9241
Arizona Neurology & Sleep Center10290 N 92nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 718-9241
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. De Ocampo has been amazingly responsive and attentive to my complicated needs for 10 years. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jose De Ocampo, MD
- Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology)
- English, Filipino
- 1255318788
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- University of the Philippines
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Ocampo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Ocampo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Ocampo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Ocampo speaks Filipino.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. De Ocampo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Ocampo.
