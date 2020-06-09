See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Jose De Ocampo, MD

Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology)
2.5 (70)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jose De Ocampo, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist (Psychiatry & Neurology) in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Hospital

Dr. De Ocampo works at American Neuro Diagnostic Laboratories in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amdx Ltd Dba Neurodiagnostic Labs
    2423 W Dunlap Ave Ste 175, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 424-4450
  2. 2
    Jdoc LLC
    10210 N 92nd St Ste 302, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 718-9241
  3. 3
    Arizona Neurology & Sleep Center
    10290 N 92nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 718-9241

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
Sleep Apnea
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (42)
    Jun 09, 2020
    Dr. De Ocampo has been amazingly responsive and attentive to my complicated needs for 10 years. I highly recommend him.
    About Dr. Jose De Ocampo, MD

    • Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology)
    • English, Filipino
    • 1255318788
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Hospital
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    • University of the Philippines
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose De Ocampo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Ocampo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Ocampo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Ocampo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. De Ocampo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Ocampo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Ocampo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Ocampo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

