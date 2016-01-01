See All Family Doctors in Homestead, FL
Dr. Jose De Los Santos, MD

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jose De Los Santos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Homestead, FL. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery.

Dr. De Los Santos works at Jose O De Los Santos MD in Homestead, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jose O De Los Santos MD
    120 Nw 12th St, Homestead, FL 33030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 243-1990

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Diarrhea
Urinary Incontinence
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Diarrhea
Urinary Incontinence

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

About Dr. Jose De Los Santos, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1518060409
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jose De Los Santos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Los Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. De Los Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. De Los Santos works at Jose O De Los Santos MD in Homestead, FL. View the full address on Dr. De Los Santos’s profile.

Dr. De Los Santos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Los Santos.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Los Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Los Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

