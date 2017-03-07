Overview

Dr. Jose De Leon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ewa Beach, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. De Leon works at Venture Medical 21 Inc in Ewa Beach, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.