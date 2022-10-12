Dr. De La Torre has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jose De La Torre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose De La Torre, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Dr. De La Torre works at
Locations
-
1
New Tampa Interventional Pain and Sports Medicine2321 Crestover Ln, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 999-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have always enjoyed my visits, the staff members are caring, professional , and understand your medical needs. Dr. De La Torre has been my doctor for 15yrs, and he has never disappointed nor disrespected me.
About Dr. Jose De La Torre, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881699577
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Ponce University Hosp
- Ponce School of Medicine
- University of Puerto Rico
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
