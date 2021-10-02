Dr. Jose De La Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose De La Cruz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose De La Cruz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Illinois Hospital.
Locations
University Optical1855 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 996-6590
Millenium Park Eye Center30 N Michigan Ave Ste 410, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 996-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Illinois Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jose De la Cruz performed cataract surgery 2 weeks at UI Health. Very happy with results thus far. Doctor is very approachable and put me at ease. Surgery had no complications. No granny sunglasses. And only covered eye with plastic eye patch at night, so as not to potentially poke myself in my eye when I slept. All eye drops provided to me while in recovery room. And had follow up day after surgery, 4 days after surgery and another 3 weeks after that.
About Dr. Jose De La Cruz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De La Cruz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De La Cruz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De La Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De La Cruz speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Cruz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.