Dr. Jose David, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose David, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They completed their residency with Albany Med Coll
Locations
Jose M. David, MD - The Practice of Family Medicine1 Alton Rd, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 456-4634Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr David is an amazing physician who is very knowledgeable. I have been a patient of his for years and he is thorough, very friendly and easy to talk to. I highly recommend Dr David for all your health care needs!
About Dr. Jose David, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1831181981
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Coll
- St Josephs Hospital Health Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. David has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
198 patients have reviewed Dr. David. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. David.
