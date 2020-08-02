See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Roseville, CA
Dr. Jose Cueto, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (45)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jose Cueto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Cueto works at Sutter Roseville Urology in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sutter Medical Foundation
    3 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 797-4719

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Cervical Polyps
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Cervical Polyps
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Cervical Polyps
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Colporrhaphy
Dipstick Urinalysis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Excision of Cervix
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hysterectomy - Open
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Oophorectomy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pap Smear
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginosis Screening
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amniocentesis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Breech Position
C-Section
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Colpopexy
Colposcopy
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
High Risk Pregnancy
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Hysteroscopy
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menstrual Migraine
Multiple Gestation
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Perimenopause
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Symptomatic Menopause
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 02, 2020
    I just want to say that Joseph cueto is the best OBGYN in the world he's the best doctor he's caring loving and he's just an amazing doctor we all love him and we're going to hate when he leaves is going to retire is not old enough to retire LOL he delivered my grandbaby we love you dr. Cueto and you will be missed my daughter a thousand stars if I could that's how awesome he is
    joan moss — Aug 02, 2020
    About Dr. Jose Cueto, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265543987
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Southern California School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Cueto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cueto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cueto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cueto accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Cueto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cueto works at Sutter Roseville Urology in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cueto’s profile.

    Dr. Cueto has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cueto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Cueto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cueto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cueto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cueto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

