Dr. Jose Cruz, MD

Hematology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jose Cruz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores Ignacio A. Santos School of Medicine - Monterrey, Mexico and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital.

Dr. Cruz works at Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Adult Blood Marrow Transplant in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Acute Lymphoid Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Adult Blood Marrow Transplant
    4450 Medical Dr Fl 1, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 756-3182

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Myeloma
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Myeloma

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Aplastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Blood Product Transfusion Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Catheterization Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Transplant Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jose Cruz, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720043524
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio - San Antonio, TX|University Tex Health Science Center University Hosps and Va Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center - Lubbock, TX|University Med Center Tex Tech University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tex Tech U|Tex Tech University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores Ignacio A. Santos School of Medicine - Monterrey, Mexico
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cruz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cruz works at Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Adult Blood Marrow Transplant in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cruz’s profile.

    Dr. Cruz has seen patients for Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Acute Lymphoid Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

