Dr. Jose Partida Corona, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Partida Corona works at Partida Corona Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.