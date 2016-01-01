See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Jose Contreras, MD

Pain Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jose Contreras, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

Dr. Contreras works at Institute for Pain & Palliative Medicine in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cancer Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute for Pain & Palliative Medicine
    20 Prospect Ave Ste 602, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 343-1045
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cancer Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Upper Back Pain
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Side Effects Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbosacral Plexopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurodegenerative Diseases Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Brachial Plexopathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jose Contreras, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1558300145
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Warren Hospital
    Internship
    • Universidad De Francisco Marroquin
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
