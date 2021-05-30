Dr. Jose Concha, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Concha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Concha, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jose Concha, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Palatka, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Concha works at
Locations
-
1
Coastal Podiatry3805 Crill Ave, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 251-7767
-
2
Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud200 Southpark Blvd Ste 208, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (386) 260-5710
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Putnam Hospital
- Flagler Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Concha?
Great Doctor I would highly recommend to Family, Friends and Strangers.
About Dr. Jose Concha, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1992742142
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Concha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Concha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Concha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Concha works at
Dr. Concha has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Concha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Concha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Concha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Concha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Concha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.