Dr. Jose Collado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Collado, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Dr. Collado works at
Locations
Cardiology Associates4725 N Federal Hwy Ste 401, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 772-2136Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Collado is very knowledgeable and has great bedside manner. He takes the time to explain and answer questions. Very knowledgeable and up to date about the newest medications and studies. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Jose Collado, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1205114360
Education & Certifications
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collado works at
Dr. Collado has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Collado speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Collado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.