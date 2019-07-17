Dr. Jose Cobos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cobos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Cobos, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Cobos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Universidad La Salle and is affiliated with Harlingen Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2114 Hale Ave, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 365-4106
-
2
Harlingen Medical Center5501 S Expressway 77, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 365-1041
Hospital Affiliations
- Harlingen Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cobos?
Dr. Cobos did a knee replacement revision surgery on me after more than three years of pain and disability from the original replacement, which was performed by another well-known local surgeon. The outcome was spectacular. My knee looks and acts like a normal knee now. I have nothing but praise for Dr. Cobos and his amazing staff. I wish I had know that this solution was available years earlier. Heck, I wish I had know Dr. Cobos was around and he could performed the original replacement and no revision would have been necessary!
About Dr. Jose Cobos, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154413227
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University TX Med Branch Hosps
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Universidad La Salle
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cobos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cobos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cobos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cobos has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cobos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cobos speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cobos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cobos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cobos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cobos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.