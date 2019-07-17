Overview

Dr. Jose Cobos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Universidad La Salle and is affiliated with Harlingen Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.