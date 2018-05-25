Overview

Dr. Jose Cisneros, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They completed their residency with Tx Tech University Health Science Center



Dr. Cisneros works at BROWNSVILLE CTR OF OBSTETRICS in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Hysteroscopy and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.