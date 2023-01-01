See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Jackson Heights, NY
Dr. Jose Chavez-Cacho, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (351)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Dr. Jose Chavez-Cacho, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia and is affiliated with Hudson Regional Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital.

Dr. Chavez-Cacho works at Women and Children Primary Care in Jackson Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Cervicitis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Women and Children Primary Care
    9108 Elmhurst Ave, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 651-5116

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hudson Regional Hospital
  • St. Mary’s General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Cervicitis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 351 ratings
    Patient Ratings (351)
    5 Star
    (329)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 01, 2023
    Had an amazing experience with Dr. Chavez. Had a c section a few days ago and he was the most warm and welcoming as well as helped us deliver our miracle baby that had a knotted umbilical cord. Checked with us while at the hospital and was available for any questions afterwards. Highly recommend him!
    Natalia Plamadeala — Jan 01, 2023
    About Dr. Jose Chavez-Cacho, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1497854236
    Education & Certifications

    • Jersey City Med Center
    • Case Western Reserve Univ
    • Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia
    • New York Medical College
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Chavez-Cacho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavez-Cacho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chavez-Cacho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chavez-Cacho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chavez-Cacho works at Women and Children Primary Care in Jackson Heights, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chavez-Cacho’s profile.

    Dr. Chavez-Cacho has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Cervicitis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chavez-Cacho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    351 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavez-Cacho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez-Cacho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavez-Cacho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavez-Cacho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

