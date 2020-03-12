Dr. Jose Chavez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Chavez, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Chavez, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Chavez works at
Locations
Todd C Case MD PC4741 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 318-6035
East Clinic4881 E Grant Rd # 101, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 318-6035
Northwest Clinic4582 N 1st Ave Ste 170, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 318-6035
Pain Center of Arizona the - Tucson1704 W Anklam Rd Ste 108, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (623) 516-8252
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to my Neurosurgeon because I had severe back pain and pain running down my leg. My doctor told me I had 5 bulging discs pressing on nerves, spinal stenosis(narrowing of the spinal column),and onset of Scoliosis(curvature of the spine). My Neurosurgeon recommended I go Southwest Pain Management on First Avenue/River for an injection into my spine to relieve the pain. I made an appointment with Dr. Jose Chavez for an initial visit. The first visit we talked about the least evasive procedure that we could do. This was a shot of Steroid into my spinal column where the nerves were pinching. Dr. Chavez made me feel very comfortable at the initial visit. He went into great detail about the procedure and the possible benefits. He made no promises, but I needed relief. Dr. Chavez outlined a plan for me. I arranged the next week for the shot. It was a very pleasant experience and the shot is working wonderfully for me. I am totally pain free. I certainly recommend Dr. Chavez.
About Dr. Jose Chavez, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1467730135
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chavez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chavez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chavez works at
Dr. Chavez has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chavez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez.
