Dr. Centurion has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jose Centurion, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Centurion, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami Shores, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Centurion works at
Locations
Centurion Quintana & Associates Mds PA9526 NE 2nd Ave Ste 102, Miami Shores, FL 33138 Directions (305) 754-4947
Centurion & Quintana Mds/Assoc4625 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 665-8422
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Centurion has to be the best Dr I’ve ever seen. He is extremely thorough, very patient , very knowledgeable, with an uncommonly kind bedside manner. A rarity these days.
About Dr. Jose Centurion, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1376532655
Education & Certifications
- DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
