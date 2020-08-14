See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wilmington, DE
Internal Medicine
3.5 (12)
Overview

Dr. Jose Castro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Castro works at First State Medical in Wilmington, DE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    First State Medical Associates
    2055 Limestone Rd Ste 111, Wilmington, DE 19808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 992-0411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 14, 2020
    Dr. Jose Castro was very prompt in prescribing me a COVID test. As a new patient, he also gave me the perk of having a complete blood test as well.
    Sam — Aug 14, 2020
    About Dr. Jose Castro, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    • 1083792352
    • CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Castro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Castro works at First State Medical in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Castro’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

