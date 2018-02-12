Overview

Dr. Jose Castellanos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Presence Saint Francis Hospital and Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Castellanos works at Galilee Medical Center in Chicago, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.