Overview

Dr. Jose Carreras, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Mission, TX. They completed their residency with San Juan City Hospital



Dr. Carreras works at Mission Orthopedics in Mission, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.