Dr. Jose Carrasquillo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Goldsboro, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Wilkes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Carrasquillo works at Motaparthy, V C MD in Goldsboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.