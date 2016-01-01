Dr. Jose Carranza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carranza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Carranza, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Carranza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS GUANTANAMO and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX and St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin .
Dr. Carranza works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Multispecialty Associates1111 W Frank Ave Ste 100, Lufkin, TX 75904 DirectionsWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
About Dr. Jose Carranza, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1497107155
Education & Certifications
- FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS GUANTANAMO
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Carranza using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Carranza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carranza works at
Dr. Carranza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carranza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carranza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carranza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.