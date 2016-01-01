Overview

Dr. Jose Carpio, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EL SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Carpio works at Asthma & Allergy Associates in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami Lakes, FL and Homestead, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.