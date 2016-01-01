See All Allergists & Immunologists in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Jose Carpio, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jose Carpio, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EL SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Carpio works at Asthma & Allergy Associates in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami Lakes, FL and Homestead, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Asthma & Allergy Associates of Florida
    475 Biltmore Way Ste 209, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 444-9177
  2. 2
    Asthma Allergy Associates of Fl PA
    7411 Miami Lakes Dr, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 823-1369
  3. 3
    Asthma & Allergy Associates of Florida
    925 NE 30th Ter Ste 306, Homestead, FL 33033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 595-0109

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Coral Gables Hospital
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Animal Allergies
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Animal Allergies
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing

Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jose Carpio, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    NPI Number
    • 1881682847
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Downstate Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF EL SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
