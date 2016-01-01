Dr. Jose Carpio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Carpio, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Carpio, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EL SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Carpio works at
Locations
Asthma & Allergy Associates of Florida475 Biltmore Way Ste 209, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 444-9177
Asthma Allergy Associates of Fl PA7411 Miami Lakes Dr, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 823-1369
Asthma & Allergy Associates of Florida925 NE 30th Ter Ste 306, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (305) 595-0109
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jose Carpio, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Spanish
- 1881682847
Education & Certifications
- Downstate Med Ctr
- Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF EL SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carpio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carpio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carpio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carpio works at
Dr. Carpio speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpio.
