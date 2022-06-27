Overview

Dr. Jose Martinez Cardenas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reseda, CA. They graduated from Instituto Politecnico Nacional Escuela Superior De Medicina and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital, Olive View - UCLA Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Martinez Cardenas works at Cisco Medical Group Inc in Reseda, CA with other offices in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.