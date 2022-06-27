Dr. Jose Martinez Cardenas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez Cardenas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Martinez Cardenas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jose Martinez Cardenas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reseda, CA. They graduated from Instituto Politecnico Nacional Escuela Superior De Medicina and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital, Olive View - UCLA Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Cisco Medical Group Inc18518 Sherman Way, Reseda, CA 91335 Directions (818) 757-0954Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Cisco Medical Group - Burbank290 E Verdugo Ave Ste 206, Burbank, CA 91502 Directions (818) 563-9571Monday9:00am - 1:00pmTuesday9:00am - 1:00pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Community Hospital
- Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Martinez Cardenas?
Dr Martinez and his wife Dr Salbana are amazing, they really did a great job making sure my dad’s healthy and helping him understand his health better as everyone spoke spanish and it made him so comfortable. If your looking for a hispanic PCP who will truly care about your health, this team is the one. The wait time is a little long but its understandable the length Dr goes per visit.
- Internal Medicine
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1700827052
- Martin Luther King Hosp-Drew Med Ctr
- Instituto Politecnico Nacional Escuela Superior De Medicina
Dr. Martinez Cardenas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez Cardenas accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez Cardenas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez Cardenas speaks Russian and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez Cardenas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez Cardenas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez Cardenas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez Cardenas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.