Dr. Jose Cardenas Jr, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Dr. Jose Cardenas Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Cardenas Jr works at Medical Center Pediatrics in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Medical Center Pediatrics
    2020 Babcock Rd Ste 19, San Antonio, TX 78229 (210) 614-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 27, 2018
    Dr. Cardenas has been my kid's doctor for 10+ years. I highly respect him. He is always accurate in his diagnostic and treatment. I am a mama bear (very protective of my cubs). Dr. Cardenas earned my trust. He is the best pediatrician in San Antonio. Also, he runs his office efficiently, the waiting time is short. This is huge, because the last thing your family needs is to spend hours in a waiting room full of sick children. Dr. Cardenas' waiting time is very short compared to other doctors.
    Liz in San Antonio, TX — Sep 27, 2018
    About Dr. Jose Cardenas Jr, MD

    Pediatrics
    46 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1295770519
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Pediatrics
