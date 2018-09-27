Dr. Jose Cardenas Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardenas Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Cardenas Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Cardenas Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Locations
Medical Center Pediatrics2020 Babcock Rd Ste 19, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cardenas has been my kid's doctor for 10+ years. I highly respect him. He is always accurate in his diagnostic and treatment. I am a mama bear (very protective of my cubs). Dr. Cardenas earned my trust. He is the best pediatrician in San Antonio. Also, he runs his office efficiently, the waiting time is short. This is huge, because the last thing your family needs is to spend hours in a waiting room full of sick children. Dr. Cardenas' waiting time is very short compared to other doctors.
About Dr. Jose Cardenas Jr, MD
- Pediatrics
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cardenas Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cardenas Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cardenas Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cardenas Jr speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardenas Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardenas Jr.
