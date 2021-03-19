Overview

Dr. Jose Cardenas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.



Dr. Cardenas works at Aiken Physicians Alliance Neuroscience in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.