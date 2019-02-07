Overview

Dr. Jose Cardenas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Central University of Venezuela / Jose Maria Vargas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.



Dr. Cardenas works at Womens Care Specialists in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.