Dr. Jose Capellan, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Capellan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Locations
Center Arthritis/Respiratry Dis3 Medical Center Blvd, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 634-0527
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Capellan is an awesome Pulmonary doctor! I have COPD and Institatial Pulmonary Fibrosis among other medical issues and he has never failed me! His staff is awesome most specially Jennifer!! Give him a chance! We are living in perilous times! Thanks Dr. Capellan for all you do!!
About Dr. Jose Capellan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326138116
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hospital
- Mayaguez Med Center
- Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capellan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capellan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capellan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capellan has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capellan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Capellan speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Capellan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capellan.
