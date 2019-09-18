Overview

Dr. Jose Cantu, MD is a Pulmonologist in Texas City, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Cantu works at Mainland Pulmonary Associates in Texas City, TX with other offices in League City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.