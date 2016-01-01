See All Psychiatrists in Athens, GA
Dr. Jose Cangiano, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (10)
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jose Cangiano, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Cangiano works at Advantage Behavioral Health System in Athens, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA, Duluth, GA and Norcross, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abhs Supported Emp
    250 North Ave, Athens, GA 30601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 389-6767
  2. 2
    Grn Community Service Board
    175 Gwinnett Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 209-2411
  3. 3
    Jose L. Cangianom.d.p.c.
    3500 Duluth Park Ln Ste 410, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 957-0898
  4. 4
    Norcross Health Center
    5030 Georgia Belle Ct, Norcross, GA 30093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 209-2745

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Jose Cangiano, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487755724
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cangiano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cangiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cangiano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cangiano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cangiano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cangiano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

