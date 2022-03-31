Overview

Dr. Jose Burgos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITAS JENDERAL ACHMAD YANI (UNJANI) / FAKULTAS KEDOKTERAN and is affiliated with Baptist Neighborhood Hospital Thousand Oaks, Dignity Health Saint Rose Dominican N L V, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus, The Hospitals Of Providence Horizon City and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Burgos works at INTERNAL MEDICINE CLINIC in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.