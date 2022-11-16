Overview

Dr. Jose Bossolo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from University Of Pr and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.



Dr. Bossolo works at Jose Bossolo, MD in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Arthroscopy and Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.