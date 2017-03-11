See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Jose Bosque, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (3)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jose Bosque, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley.

Dr. Bosque works at Adventist Health Physicians Network in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adventist Health Physician Network
    2701 Chester Ave Ste 202, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 241-6700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 11, 2017
    I tore my ACL completely, diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL tear, has bone bruising, and maybe a light meniscus tear. Doctor Bosque listened to me with care and he was very easy to talk to. He's very attentive and friendly. He made me feel safe even with my slight disability. I feel comfortable with his diagnosis and trusted him for his directives. Dr. Bosque provided quality advice that led me to a quicker recovery. Prior to seeing Dr. Bosque, my recovery has been very slow.
    Lafayette, CA — Mar 11, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jose Bosque, MD
    About Dr. Jose Bosque, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699920769
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Center
    Residency
    • University of California Davis Medical Center
    Internship
    • MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
