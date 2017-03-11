Overview

Dr. Jose Bosque, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley.



Dr. Bosque works at Adventist Health Physicians Network in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.