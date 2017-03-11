Dr. Jose Bosque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bosque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Bosque, MD
Dr. Jose Bosque, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley.
Adventist Health Physician Network2701 Chester Ave Ste 202, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 241-6700
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley
How was your appointment with Dr. Bosque?
I tore my ACL completely, diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL tear, has bone bruising, and maybe a light meniscus tear. Doctor Bosque listened to me with care and he was very easy to talk to. He's very attentive and friendly. He made me feel safe even with my slight disability. I feel comfortable with his diagnosis and trusted him for his directives. Dr. Bosque provided quality advice that led me to a quicker recovery. Prior to seeing Dr. Bosque, my recovery has been very slow.
About Dr. Jose Bosque, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Texas Health Center
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
