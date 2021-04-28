Overview

Dr. Jose Bonelli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center.



Dr. Bonelli works at Adventist Medical Group - Primary Care & Endocrinology in Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.