Dr. Jose Birriel Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birriel Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Birriel Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Birriel Jr, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Birriel Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Pulmonary and Allergy Assoc.1 SW 129th Ave Ste 308, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 384-0087
-
2
New World Hand Center PA4100 S Hospital Dr Ste 200, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 583-1056
-
3
Pediatric Pulmo/Allergy Assocs9291 Glades Rd Ste 302, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (561) 218-3399
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Birriel Jr?
We love Dr Birriel and how much he listens to parents and includes parents in all treatment decisions. Wonderful man and doctor. He has helped my son SO much. Really wish more doctors were like him.
About Dr. Jose Birriel Jr, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699757484
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birriel Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birriel Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birriel Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birriel Jr works at
Dr. Birriel Jr has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birriel Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Birriel Jr speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Birriel Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birriel Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birriel Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birriel Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.