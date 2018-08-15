See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Jose Birriel Jr, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (5)
Overview

Dr. Jose Birriel Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Birriel Jr works at Lourdes Bosch MD PA in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lourdes Bosch MD PA
    351 NW 42nd Ave Ste 406, Miami, FL 33126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 642-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Keralty Hospital Miami

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jose Birriel Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104835099
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Birriel Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Birriel Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Birriel Jr works at Lourdes Bosch MD PA in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Birriel Jr’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Birriel Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birriel Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birriel Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birriel Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

