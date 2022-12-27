See All Ophthalmologists in Covington, GA
Dr. Jose Bigles-Geigel, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jose Bigles-Geigel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.

Dr. Bigles-Geigel works at Georgia Ophthalmologists in Covington, GA with other offices in Jackson, GA and Madison, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Cataract and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Ophthalmologists
    4159 Mill St NE, Covington, GA 30014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 786-1234
  2. 2
    Georgia Ophthalmologists Jackson
    170 Macon Ave, Jackson, GA 30233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 775-1234
  3. 3
    Georgia Ophthalmologists Madison
    2151 Eatonton Rd Ste H2, Madison, GA 30650 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 342-1233

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Rockdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keratitis
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Treatment frequency



Keratitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 27, 2022
    He is a wonderful Dr. His personality is beyond enjoyable. He is very attentive when you are having a specific problem. I had him do my cataract surgery, and he really cares about how you are recovering and if you have any problems, he calls you right back.
    Great Dr. — Dec 27, 2022
    About Dr. Jose Bigles-Geigel, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1821171661
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • DelloRusso Laservision
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Internship
    • Cabrini Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
    Undergraduate School
    • GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
