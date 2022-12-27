Dr. Jose Bigles-Geigel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bigles-Geigel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Bigles-Geigel, MD
Dr. Jose Bigles-Geigel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Georgia Ophthalmologists4159 Mill St NE, Covington, GA 30014 Directions (770) 786-1234
Georgia Ophthalmologists Jackson170 Macon Ave, Jackson, GA 30233 Directions (770) 775-1234
Georgia Ophthalmologists Madison2151 Eatonton Rd Ste H2, Madison, GA 30650 Directions (706) 342-1233
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
He is a wonderful Dr. His personality is beyond enjoyable. He is very attentive when you are having a specific problem. I had him do my cataract surgery, and he really cares about how you are recovering and if you have any problems, he calls you right back.
About Dr. Jose Bigles-Geigel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821171661
- DelloRusso Laservision
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Cabrini Medical Center
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Bigles-Geigel has seen patients for Keratitis, Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bigles-Geigel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
