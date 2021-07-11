Overview

Dr. Jose Berthe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Jose Maria Vargas, Escuela De Medicina Jose Maria Vargas and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.



Dr. Berthe works at Dr Lona Sasser, DO in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.