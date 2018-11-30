Dr. Jose Berrios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berrios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Berrios, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Berrios, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They graduated from Caribbean University College and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Berrios works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gulfcoast Ear Nose & Throat Associates800 Tarpon Woods Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL 34685 Directions (727) 942-4005
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berrios?
Best manor of any doctor Absoulilty love him and his staff
About Dr. Jose Berrios, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1053377754
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St Univ Affil Hosp, Otolaryngology Fairview Gen Hosp, General Surgery
- Caribbean University College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berrios has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berrios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berrios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berrios works at
Dr. Berrios has seen patients for Ear Ache, Throat Pain and Deviated Septum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berrios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berrios speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Berrios. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berrios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berrios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berrios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.