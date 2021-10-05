Dr. Jose Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Berger, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Berger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ de Paris V, Paris.
Dr. Berger works at
Locations
-
1
The Plastic Surgery Group3723 HAUCK RD, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Directions (513) 769-3223
- 2 5200 Maryland Way Ste 300, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 866-4126
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berger?
Dr Jose Berger is a wonderful cosmetic surgeon! I would recommend him for anyone! So glad I chose him for surgery.
About Dr. Jose Berger, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, French and German
- 1609286947
Education & Certifications
- Res-Yale/New Haven Hosp
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Univ de Paris V, Paris
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger works at
Dr. Berger speaks French and German.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.