Dr. Jose Bengochea, MD

Pediatrics
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Dr. Jose Bengochea, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Bengochea works at Marquez & Bengochea Mds PA in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Marquez & Bengochea Mds PA
    152 Almeria Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134 (305) 446-8377

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Cholesterol Screening
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Screening
Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hearing Screening
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Liver Function Test
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Postnasal Drip
Pulmonary Function Test
Puncture Aspiration
Rapid Flu Test
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Swine Flu
Thyroid Screening
Tonsillitis
Viral Infection
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    4.2
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 19, 2020
    Dr. Bengochea was my pediatrician as a child. He has always treated my family and I with exceptional service and care. Now, I am taking my daughter to him, he always listens to my concerns and takes the time with his patient. I trust him as a medical professional.
    About Dr. Jose Bengochea, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1689638157
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Bengochea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bengochea is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Bengochea has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bengochea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Bengochea works at Marquez & Bengochea Mds PA in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bengochea's profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bengochea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bengochea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bengochea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bengochea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

