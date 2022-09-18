Dr. Jose Barrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Barrera, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Barrera, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills.
Locations
Texas Facial Plastic Surgery and ENT14603 Huebner Rd Bldg 1 Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78230 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barrera?
Dr Barrera was the perfect surgeon for us. He not only did a great job on my daughters nose. His skill and education surpass any other in San Antonio. He also has a wonderful staff and the ethics from this facility are evident in everything they do. There is no substitute for this combination. I did my due diligence to find him and am so happy with results.
About Dr. Jose Barrera, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - Stanford University
- Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery University of Colorado
- Exempla St. Joseph Hospital - General Surgery
- University of Colorado At Denver
- United States Air Force Academy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrera has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barrera speaks Spanish.
116 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrera.
